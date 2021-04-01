Yamaha YZF R15 V3 launched in a Metallic Red color

The Yamaha YZF R15 V3 is powered by a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The motor generates a maximum power of 18.37hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.1Nm at 8,500rpm.
In India, the new Metallic Red color option for the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 is priced at Rs. 1,52,100. The Thunder Grey, Racing Blue, and Dark Knight shades are priced at Rs. 1,50,600, Rs. 1,51,700, and Rs. 1,52,700, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).