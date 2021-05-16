Home / News / Auto News / Prior to debut, Yamaha YZF-R7 motorcycle previewed in leaked images
Prior to debut, Yamaha YZF-R7 motorcycle previewed in leaked images

Pictures of Yamaha YZF-R7 leaked ahead of launch

The Yamaha YZF-R7 middleweight supersport bike is set to be unveiled on May 18. In the latest development, the two-wheeler's design and key highlights have been revealed in leaked images. The pictures suggest it will have a centrally-mounted headlamp flanked by LED DRLs, split-style seats, a raised windshield, and an "R7" badge on fairings. It should run on a 689cc, parallel-twin engine. Here's more.

Design

The bike will have a full-LED lighting setup

The Yamaha YZF-R7 will have a muscular fuel tank, fairing-integrated air vents, split-style seats, a clip-on style handlebar, a compact exhaust canister, and a clear windscreen. The bike is expected to pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and will ride on designer alloy wheels. It will be up for grabs in at least two shades: Racing Blue and Black.

It should run on a 73hp, 689cc engine

The Yamaha YZF-R7 will draw power from an MT-07-sourced 689cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. On the latter, the mill generates a maximum power of 73.4hp at 8,750rpm and 67Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

It will have a mono-shock unit on the rear

To ensure the safety of the riders, the Yamaha YZF-R7 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Yamaha YZF-R7: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Yamaha YZF-R7 will be revealed on May 18. If the bike makes its way to India, it should carry a price tag of around Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom).

