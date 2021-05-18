Yamaha YZF-R7, with a 689cc engine, goes official

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 18, 2021, 07:05 pm

Yamaha launches YZF-R7 motorbike in the US

Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the YZF-R7 sports bike in the US with a price-tag of $8,999 (roughly Rs. 6.57 lakh). As for the key highlights, the two-wheeler comes with an eye-catching design, a 689cc twin-cylinder motor, and enhanced safety features for the rider. It is built to suit both the racetrack as well as public roads. Here's our roundup.

Design

It is offered in two color options

Yamaha YZF-R7 sits on a high-strength steel frame and features a muscular tank with extensions, a fully-faired body with integrated air vents, 'R7' badging on the body, a stepped-up seat, and a clear windscreen. It also houses an LCD instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer alloy wheels. The bike is available in Yamaha Blue and Performance Black color options.

Information

The bike runs on a 689cc engine

Yamaha YZF-R7 is fueled by a 689cc, liquid-cooled, 2-cylinder motor. Details regarding its power output are yet to be announced but it is expected to produce 73.4hp of power and 67Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with an assist-slipper clutch.

Safety

Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure rider's safety

On the safety front, the Yamaha YZF-R7 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and back wheels. It is unclear if the bike offers ABS. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by KYB 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a new linked-type mono-shock unit with preload adjustment and rebound damping on the rear end.

Information

Yamaha YZF-R7: Pricing and availability

The Yamaha YZF-R7 carries a price-tag of $8,999 (roughly Rs. 6.57 lakh) and is currently up for pre-orders in the US. It will go on sale starting June this year. At present, there is no official word on the arrival of the bike in India.