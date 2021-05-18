Home / News / Auto News / Yamaha YZF-R7, with a 689cc engine, goes official
Yamaha YZF-R7, with a 689cc engine, goes official

Harshita Malik
Japanese automaker Yamaha has launched the YZF-R7 sports bike in the US with a price-tag of $8,999 (roughly Rs. 6.57 lakh). As for the key highlights, the two-wheeler comes with an eye-catching design, a 689cc twin-cylinder motor, and enhanced safety features for the rider. It is built to suit both the racetrack as well as public roads. Here's our roundup.

Design

Yamaha YZF-R7 sits on a high-strength steel frame and features a muscular tank with extensions, a fully-faired body with integrated air vents, 'R7' badging on the body, a stepped-up seat, and a clear windscreen. It also houses an LCD instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on designer alloy wheels. The bike is available in Yamaha Blue and Performance Black color options.

Yamaha YZF-R7 is fueled by a 689cc, liquid-cooled, 2-cylinder motor. Details regarding its power output are yet to be announced but it is expected to produce 73.4hp of power and 67Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with an assist-slipper clutch.

On the safety front, the Yamaha YZF-R7 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and back wheels. It is unclear if the bike offers ABS. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by KYB 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and a new linked-type mono-shock unit with preload adjustment and rebound damping on the rear end.

The Yamaha YZF-R7 carries a price-tag of $8,999 (roughly Rs. 6.57 lakh) and is currently up for pre-orders in the US. It will go on sale starting June this year. At present, there is no official word on the arrival of the bike in India.

