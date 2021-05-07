Yamaha teases YZF-R7 sports bike, launch imminent

Yamaha is expected to launch its YZF-R7 motorcycle in the coming weeks. In the latest development, the company has released a teaser video, suggesting that the two-wheeler will be suited for both the racetrack as well as public roads.

It is expected to be positioned between the R3 and R1 models and is said to run on a 689cc engine.

Take a look at the teaser

Design

It will sport an all-LED lighting setup

The Yamaha YZF-R7 will sit on a diamond frame and feature a fully-faired body, a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen.

It is likely to pack an all-LED setup for lighting and a digital instrument console. The bike should run on designer alloy wheels wrapped in track- or road-friendly tires.

Information

The YZF-R7 will run on a 72hp, 689cc motor

The Yamaha YZF-R7 will be powered by a 689cc engine that is expected to deliver around 72hp of power at 9,000rpm and 68Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties on the bike will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It will have IMU-assisted traction control

For the safety of the rider, Yamaha YZF-R7 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with cornering ABS, IMU-assisted traction control, and wheelie control.

The suspension duties on the two-wheeler may be taken care of by KYB inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit with spring preload adjustment on the rear-end.

Information

Yamaha YZF-R7: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Yamaha YZF-R7 will be announced at the time of launch, which should happen in the coming weeks. If the bike arrives in India, we expect it to cost around Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom).