Images of production-specific Zeeho Cyber electric scooter leaked: Details here

Auto

Aug 02, 2021
Production-specific Zeeho Cyber e-scooter spied

Chinese automaker CFMOTO's Zeeho Cyber electric scooter is likely to be up for grabs in India next year. Now, pictures of the upcoming two-wheeler's production-specific version have been leaked, revealing key design details. The pictures suggest that it will have a flat footboard, a double-seater saddle, a V-shaped headlight, and winglets on the side panels. Here are more details.

The scooter will offer a digital instrument console

The Zeeho Cyber electric scooter will have a futuristic design, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a two-seater saddle with a grab rail, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter will house a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for navigation, a V-shaped LED headlight, and edgy taillights. There will also be winglets on the side panels.

It will clock a top speed of 110km/h

Zeeho Cyber will pack a 4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and a 10kW electric motor. The powertrain will deliver a combined output of 13.6hp/213Nm. The vehicle will sprint from 0-50km/h in 2.9 seconds, attain a top speed of 110km/h, and deliver a range of over 130km.

It will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zeeho Cyber electric scooter will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front as well as rear wheels. ABS for better handling might also be offered. Suspension duties on the vehicle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Zeeho Cyber: Pricing and availability

No details related to the pricing and availability of the Zeeho Cyber e-scooter in India are currently available. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 1.7 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on Ather 450X and Bajaj Chetak.

Trending Topics