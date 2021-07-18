Home / News / Auto News / Zero FXE electric motorcycle launched at around Rs. 9 lakh
Auto

Zero FXE electric motorcycle launched at around Rs. 9 lakh

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 12:20 am
Zero FXE electric motorcycle launched at around Rs. 9 lakh
Zero FXE e-bike launched in the US and slect international markets

US automaker Zero Motorcycles has launched the FXE electric bike in select international markets. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and is equipped with a TFT instrument cluster as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. It is fueled by a 7.2kWh battery pack and promises a range of 161km. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has a prominent beak and 17-inch wheels

The Zero FXE has a fuel tank-like structure with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a prominent beak, raised handlebars, and a rounded headlight. The bike packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster which shows riding stats, a full-LED setup for lighting, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires. It tips the scales at 135kg and is available in a single silver shade.

Information

It has a top speed of 137km/h

The Zero FXE packs a 7.2kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that generates 46hp/106Nm. The setup allows the bike to clock a top speed of 137km/h and promises a maximum range of 161km per charge.

Safety

It is equipped with inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Zero FXE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch Gen 9 ABS. It also offers two riding modes: Eco and Sport. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

Zero FXE: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Zero FXE electric bike carries a price tag of $11,795 (around Rs. 8.8 lakh). However, the premium vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India as the brand has no presence here.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
New-generation KTM RC 390 motorbike previewed in spy images

Latest News

New-generation KTM RC 390 motorbike previewed in spy images

Auto

Here are the notable achievements of Indians at Olympics

Sports

'Don't Wait Up' review: Shakira glows in neon-lit night ocean

Entertainment

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to cost Rs. 20,000 in India

Technology

Shefali Shah's next directorial 'Happy Birthday Mummyji' releases July 23

Entertainment

Latest Auto News

Harley-Davidson Sportster S bike might be launched in India soon

Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 125 becomes costlier by Rs. 4,600 in India

Auto

Bajaj CT 110, Platina 110 are now Rs. 8,000 costlier

Auto

Mahindra eKUV100 spied testing; India launch expected in 2022

Auto

Ducati India starts accepting bookings for the Multistrada V4 bike

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Gravton Quanta, with over 100km range, launched at Rs. 99,000

Auto

Yamaha FZ-X bike debuts in India at Rs. 1.17 lakh

Auto

2021 Honda CB150 Verza launched at around Rs. 1 lakh

Auto

Kawasaki Z900RS CAFE bike launched at around Rs. 9 lakh

Auto

Latest automobiles News

Renault India begins exports of KIGER compact SUV to Nepal

Auto

2022 Formula One racing car, with nifty design improvements, revealed

Auto

Aston Martin Valhalla supercar, with 937hp V8 engine, unveiled

Auto

BMW X1 20i Tech Edition launched at Rs. 43 lakh

Auto

Facelifted Tata Tigor EV debuts under new 'XPRES' brand

Auto
Trending Topics