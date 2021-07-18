Zero FXE electric motorcycle launched at around Rs. 9 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 12:20 am

Zero FXE e-bike launched in the US and slect international markets

US automaker Zero Motorcycles has launched the FXE electric bike in select international markets. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty design and is equipped with a TFT instrument cluster as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. It is fueled by a 7.2kWh battery pack and promises a range of 161km. Here are more details.

Design

The bike has a prominent beak and 17-inch wheels

The Zero FXE has a fuel tank-like structure with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, a prominent beak, raised handlebars, and a rounded headlight. The bike packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster which shows riding stats, a full-LED setup for lighting, and 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires. It tips the scales at 135kg and is available in a single silver shade.

Information

It has a top speed of 137km/h

The Zero FXE packs a 7.2kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor that generates 46hp/106Nm. The setup allows the bike to clock a top speed of 137km/h and promises a maximum range of 161km per charge.

Safety

It is equipped with inverted front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Zero FXE is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with Bosch Gen 9 ABS. It also offers two riding modes: Eco and Sport. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information

Zero FXE: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Zero FXE electric bike carries a price tag of $11,795 (around Rs. 8.8 lakh). However, the premium vehicle is unlikely to make its way to India as the brand has no presence here.