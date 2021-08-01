Home / News / Auto News / Zongshen 150R mini bike goes official in China: Details here
Auto

Zongshen 150R mini bike goes official in China: Details here

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on Aug 01, 2021, 12:45 am
Zongshen 150R mini bike goes official in China: Details here
Credits:
Zongshen reveals its 150R mini bike in China

Chinese automaker Zongshen has unveiled the 150R semi-faired motorcycle in its home country. Its debut in India seems unlikely. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and is offered with a halogen headlight as well as MV Agusta Brutale-inspired exhaust. It draws power from a 150cc, air-cooled engine. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike offers 18-inch alloy wheels and 13-liter fuel tank

The Zongshen 150R has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, triple-tip exhaust, raised handlebars with arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and funky paintwork. A floating-type rear section and a tire-hugger-mounted number plate holder are also available. The bike packs a halogen headlight and rides on 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 13 liters.

Information

It is fueled by a 10hp, 150cc engine

Under the hood, the Zongshen 150R draws power from a 150cc, air-cooled engine built in collaboration with Piaggio. The mill generates a maximum power of 10.45hp and a peak torque of 11.5Nm.

Safety

It is equipped with a rear mono-shock unit

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zongshen 150R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS for better handling is also offered. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Zongshen 150R: Pricing and availability

In China, the Zongshen 150R sports a price figure of CNY 9,880 (around Rs. 1.13 lakh). However, the mini bike is unlikely to make its way to India as the brand has no presence here.

