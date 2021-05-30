Home / News / Auto News / Zongshen Cyclone RG3, with a 401cc engine, revealed in China
Auto

Zongshen Cyclone RG3, with a 401cc engine, revealed in China

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 30, 2021, 10:52 pm
Zongshen Cyclone RG3, with a 401cc engine, revealed in China
Zongshen Motorcycles reveals Cyclone RG3 bike in China

Chinese automaker Zongshen Motorcycles has showcased its Cyclone RG3 bike at the Beijing Motor Show. As for the highlights, the sports tourer has a sporty look and comes with a full-LED lighting setup as well as a color TFT instrument panel. It draws power from a 401cc twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine. However, its availability in India seems unlikely. Here are more details.

In this article
Design

The bike has a front-facing camera

The Zongshen Cyclone RG3 has an aggressive fully-faired design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windscreen. It also exhibits eye-catching graphics. The bike packs a full-LED lighting setup, 6.75-inch full-color TFT instrument console, a built-in front-facing camera, and designer wheels. It has a 21-liter fuel tank and offers a ground clearance of 165mm.

Information

It is fueled by a 401cc engine

The Zongshen Cyclone RG3 is powered by a 401cc, twin-cylinder, water-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 42.7hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 34Nm at 8,000rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

It has a mono-shock unit on the rear

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zongshen Cyclone RG3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information

Zongshen Cyclone RG3: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the Zongshen Cyclone RG3 are yet to be revealed. However, it is not expected to be launched in India as the brand has no presence here.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Kymco RKS 150 maxi-style scooter unveiled at Beijing Motor Show

Latest News

Hyundai Creta (facelift) SUV found testing; design details revealed

Auto

Priyal Mahajan addresses 25-year age gap with 'Molkki' co-star

Entertainment

Apple defers Podcasts Subscriptions platform launch until June, promises improvements

Science

Honda offering cashback worth Rs. 3,500 on its X-Blade bike

Auto

Bill and Melinda Gates consider organizational changes to Foundation

Business

Latest Auto News

MV Agusta to unveil updated F4 bike on June 3

Auto

Next-generation Mahindra Bolero confirmed; will debut between 2023-2026

Auto

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to debut in India between 2023-2026

Auto

Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar to go on sale in early-2022

Auto

Tata Hornbill previewed in spy shots; design details revealed

Auto

Features

The top 5 fastest cars in the world

Auto

List of top 5 sports bikes

Auto

5 lesser-known but interesting facts about Tesla

Auto

Five fastest motorcycles in the world

Auto

Top 5 interesting facts and figures about Ford Motor Company

Auto

Related News

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious is a limited-run streetwear-inspired car

Auto

Opel reveals its Manta GSe ElektroMOD one-off electric car

Auto

Volkswagen ID.X concept electric hatchback, with 329hp powertrain, unveiled

Auto

Yamaha XSR125 bike, with a 124cc engine, goes official

Auto