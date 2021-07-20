Bengaluru hospitals that handled COVID-19 patients to be felicitated

The Hospital is organizing an event called Kritagnya on July 31, which aims to felicitate all the 300-plus such hospitals

Hospitals in Bengaluru which handled COVID-19 patients will be felicitated by Kauvery Hospital to acknowledge the efforts of the frontline warriors who have played a big role in the fight against the pandemic. The hospital is organizing an event called Kritagnya on July 31, which aims to felicitate all the 300-plus such hospitals, the hospital said in a statement.

Vehicle

Specially designed vehicles will cover all hospitals in 12 days

The initiative will see the Kritagnya Ratha, which is a specially designed vehicle, going to each of the hospitals to honor them with medallions and citations, it further said. The first of five such vehicles was flagged off on Monday and they will cover all the hospitals in a span of 12 days, the statement said.

Felicitation

Felicitation activity will culminate at the July 31st Kritagnya event

The event has the blessings of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA), it said. The 12-day felicitation activity will culminate at the July 31st Kritagnya event where awards for "Best Medical Innovation during Pandemic" would be given away in two different categories (Clinical and non-clinical). An independent jury panel is being set up to decide the winners.

Scholarships

Scholarships announced for children of healthcare warriors who died

Apart from that, scholarships would be awarded to school/college-going children of the healthcare warriors who had lost their lives, while the graduates will be helped with job placements as per their qualification, the statement said. The scholarship would be worth Rs. two lakh per child and would be evaluated by an independent panel, it was stated.