Home / News / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru records less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases after two months
Bengaluru

Bengaluru records less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases after two months

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 03:59 pm
Bengaluru records less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases after two months
The total number of recoveries in the state so far is 25,81,559

For the first time in two months, Bengaluru logged less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, as Karnataka on Tuesday reported 5,041 fresh infections and 115 deaths, taking the tally to 27.77 lakh and the toll to 33,148. The day also saw 14,785 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 25,81,559.

In this article
Cases

The city saw 2,818 discharges and 16 deaths

Out of the 5,041 new cases, 985 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 2,818 discharges and 16 deaths, the health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state is 1,62,282. While the positivity rate stood at 3.80 percent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.28 percent.

Statistics

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 985 new cases

Out of 115 deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban (16), Dharwad (8), Davangere (7), Hassan (6), Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada (five each), followed by others. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 985, Hassan 522, Mysuru 490, Dakshina Kannada 482, Tumakuru 329, followed by others.

Details

Bengaluru Urban tops the list of total number of discharges

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,99,143, followed by Mysuru 1,58,956 and Tumakuru 1,12,570. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,00,612, followed by Mysuru 1,46,917 and Tumakuru 1,05,676. Cumulatively, a total of 3,19,23,601 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,32,600 were done on Tuesday alone.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Bengalureans delighted with the launch of Gem Selections, Koramangala

Latest News

How to apply for PAN instantly on new Income-Tax portal

Business

Source code for World Wide Web being auctioned as NFT

Science

Is KRK's 'Radhe' review reason behind ZEE losing Rs. 95cr?

Entertainment

Only 25 units of Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm for India

Auto

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in trials

Science

Latest Bengaluru News

Bengaluru: 97-year-old first to get COVID-19 vaccine in city

Bengaluru

#CreatingHistory: Air India's all-woman crew flight lands in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bengalureans delighted with the launch of Gem Selections, Koramangala

Bengaluru

21-year-old student dies of cardiac arrest during ramp walk practice

Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Google Maps-powered 'dynamic traffic signals' are now active

Bengaluru