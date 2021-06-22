Home / News / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru Urban number one among districts in nationwide vaccination drive
Bengaluru Urban number one among districts in nationwide vaccination drive

Karnataka stood second among states in the nationwide Vaccine Maha Abhiyan

Bengaluru Urban stood number one among districts in the country in the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on Monday, by administering 2,09,256 doses, while Karnataka stood second among states by administering 10.36 lakh doses, Health Minister K Sudhakar said. "Karnataka stood second in the entire country in the nationwide Vaccine Maha Abhiyan," Sudhakar said. Here's more.

Indore came second with 2,01,339 doses

The state administered 10.36 lakh doses in a single day yesterday (till 7 pm). Total doses administered in the state to date are 1.96 crore," Sudhakar said. He said, Bengaluru Urban district is the number one district in the country in the abhiyan, as it administered 2,09,256 doses till 7 pm, while Indore came second with 2,01,339 doses.

Bengaluru Urban has administered 52,88,684 doses till date

Bengaluru Urban district has also been the number one district in the country for the overall vaccinations, he said, adding that 52,88,684 doses have been administered in the district till June 21. Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 4,867 new cases of COVID-19 and 142 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,11,320 and the death toll to 34,025, the health department said on Monday.

MP vaccinated over 16 lakh people on Monday

Among the states, Madhya Pradesh stood first, having administered over 16 lakh doses on Monday. Yesterday, till 9 pm the state had administered a record of 16.41 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by NDTV. The state accounted for 20 percent of the 80 lakh doses administered across the country on Day One of the new policy.

