Home / News / Bengaluru News / Four new faces from Karnataka inducted into PM Modi's cabinet
Bengaluru

Four new faces from Karnataka inducted into PM Modi's cabinet

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 05:58 pm
Four new faces from Karnataka inducted into PM Modi's cabinet
PM Modi inducts four new faces from Karnataka into Union cabinet

With PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday inducting four new faces from Karnataka into his Ministry, and Chemicals & Fertilizers Minister DV Sadanda Gowda resigning ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, the state's representation in the Union Council of Ministers now stands at six. CM BS Yediyurappa congratulated the new ministers and called on them to work together to further the state's progress across all sectors.

In this article
Twitter Post

Yediyurappa took to Twitter to congratulate the new ministers

Ministers

Who are the four members added to the cabinet?

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje, A Narayanaswamy (Chitradurga), Bhagwanth Khuba (Bidar), and Rajya Sabha member from the state Rajeev Chandrasekhar, were inducted as Ministers of State in the Modi government Wednesday. The other two of the six Karnataka members are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a member of Rajya Sabha from the state, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines and Dharwad MP, Pralhad Joshi.

Details

Karandlaje represents Vokkaliga community; Khuba's the face of Lingayats

Karandlaje, who was inducted yesterday, belongs to the politically influential Vokkaliga community in Southern Karnataka, to which Gowda also belongs. Khuba's induction is being seen as a move to fill Lingayat's representation in the cabinet that had fallen vacant following the death of Suresh Angadi, who was serving as Minister of State for Railways due to COVID-19 in September last year.

BJP in Karnataka

BJP won 25 out of 28 Karnataka Lok Sabha seats

Meanwhile, Narayanaswamy's induction seems to be a part of the party's strategy to further consolidate its "Dalit Left vote base," while Chandrasekhar is a tech entrepreneur. To note, the BJP had won 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. Several of Yediyurappa's cabinet colleagues and BJP leaders from the state have congratulated the newly-inducted Ministers.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Bengalureans delighted with the launch of Gem Selections, Koramangala

Latest News

Malaysia in political crisis; key ally pulls support for PM

World

One-off Test: Mahmudullah's 150* gives Bangladesh the edge over Zimbabwe

Sports

Film on Jeevajothi, her battle against 'Dosa King' in works

Entertainment

Hisense launches two new premium 4K Android TVs in India

Technology

Australia's Ashleigh Barty storms into her maiden Wimbledon final

Sports

Latest Bengaluru News

CM Yediyurappa directs officials to prepare Mekedatu project action plan

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Tech Summit: PM Modi, Kamala Harris to be invited

Bengaluru

Karnataka Unlock 3.0: Religious places, restaurants, malls open from today

Bengaluru

Petrol breaks Rs. 100 barrier again, this time in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bengaluru: 97-year-old first to get COVID-19 vaccine in city

Bengaluru