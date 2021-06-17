Gopichand announces national badminton scholarship program in Bengaluru

The academy will provide training at the beginner, intermediate and professional levels

Indian badminton head coach Pullela Gopichand on Thursday announced a national scholarship program at The Sports School in Bengaluru. "Under the chief mentorship of Gopichand, The Sports School Badminton Academy with technical partner Badminton Gurukul has come together to provide best training methods to students to groom their willingness to play the sport and turn it into a full-fledged profession," a media release said.

Badminton Gurukul

Badminton Gurukul aims at creating positive playing experiences: Gopichand

Up to 100% scholarships will be awarded to students who have the drive and talent to succeed in the sport, without compromising on their academics. "Badminton Gurukul is an initiative that has been started with the idea to promote physical literacy and create positive playing experiences through quality coaching imparted in an organized and systematic manner," Gopichand said.

Selection criteria

Scholarship will be based on student rankings, achievements, trials

"This is a professional academy that will be providing training at the beginner, intermediate and professional levels and at the same time ensuring full-fledged guidance for the young badminton enthusiasts," the Padma Bhushan awardee said. Students will be selected for the scholarship, which will cover the academic and sports fees, on the basis of their rankings and achievements, followed by trials.

Information

Badminton Gurukul is backed by businessman Ravikumar Swaminathan

Up to five students per year will receive 100 percent and 25-75 percent scholarship. The selection committee includes Gopichand, Sankar, and founder and MD of Badminton Gurukul Supriya Devgun. Badminton Gurukul is backed by Ravikumar Swaminathan who is the Vice Chairman of TVS Logistics Group.