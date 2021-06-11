Bengaluru: Honeywell sets up critical care center for COVID-19 patients

Honeywell has established the critical care center at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru

Honeywell on Friday announced that it has established a critical care center at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the city. The technology company had said in a statement that it has also donated 200 oxygen concentrators, N95 respirators, and PPE kits to the government for distribution in the state.

Relief work

The company has pledged $3 million for COVID-19 relief work

The 10-bed ICU center at Bowring Hospital features various necessary equipment to support critical COVID-19 patients, it was further stated. "Honeywell is committed to helping the country deal with this humanitarian crisis induced by COVID-19 and has pledged $3 million since the start of the pandemic for the COVID-19 relief," said Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India.

Facility

It will set up a similar facility in Mumbai

Another 10-bed ICU facility, similar to the one in Bengaluru, is being planned in Mumbai, the company added. The company had earlier said that it will be setting up COVID-19 care centers and critical care facilities across five states. It has partnered with the governments of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand to help tackle the ongoing pandemic.

COVID-19 care centers

Honeywell and SEEDS have established centers in four other cities

Honeywell has engaged the Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS) which is a leading not-for-profit organization, to build the COVID-19 care centers, which are being handed over to the government to operate and maintain. Honeywell and SEEDS have set up nearly 20-bed COVID-19 care centers each in Delhi, Pune, Gurugram as well as Nainital.