Bengaluru: Honeywell sets up critical care center for COVID-19 patients
Honeywell on Friday announced that it has established a critical care center at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the city. The technology company had said in a statement that it has also donated 200 oxygen concentrators, N95 respirators, and PPE kits to the government for distribution in the state.
The company has pledged $3 million for COVID-19 relief work
The 10-bed ICU center at Bowring Hospital features various necessary equipment to support critical COVID-19 patients, it was further stated. "Honeywell is committed to helping the country deal with this humanitarian crisis induced by COVID-19 and has pledged $3 million since the start of the pandemic for the COVID-19 relief," said Akshay Bellare, President, Honeywell India.
It will set up a similar facility in Mumbai
Another 10-bed ICU facility, similar to the one in Bengaluru, is being planned in Mumbai, the company added. The company had earlier said that it will be setting up COVID-19 care centers and critical care facilities across five states. It has partnered with the governments of Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand to help tackle the ongoing pandemic.
Honeywell and SEEDS have established centers in four other cities
Honeywell has engaged the Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEEDS) which is a leading not-for-profit organization, to build the COVID-19 care centers, which are being handed over to the government to operate and maintain. Honeywell and SEEDS have set up nearly 20-bed COVID-19 care centers each in Delhi, Pune, Gurugram as well as Nainital.