Karnataka Unlock 3.0: Religious places, restaurants, malls open from today

Night curfew will continue between 9 pm and 5 am but the weekend curfew has been lifted

With the Karnataka government further easing restrictions under "Unlock 3.0" effective from Monday, life seems to have returned to normalcy as shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, and religious places began operations in full swing. All public transport services—buses and metros—are operating at their full seating capacity. These services will be available until 9:00 pm, as the government imposes a night curfew till 5:00 am.

Normalcy

Traffic congestion seen on streets in Bengaluru

With the government allowing places of worship to open only for darshan, people, though fewer in number, were seen visiting temples following COVID-19 precautionary measures in Bengaluru. Similar reports emerged from across Karnataka. As offices and business establishments have been allowed to function at full working strength, traffic congestion was seen on streets in Bengaluru and other cities with office-goers getting back to work.

Bus services

Bus services will be increased based on passenger volume: BMTC

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has said that bus services will be operated between 5:00 am and 9:00 pm with all precautionary measures, adding that 4,500 buses will operate in the city and suburban areas. The corporation said based on passenger volume, services will be increased. Officials were seen ensuring that there is no overcrowding in buses and passengers don't travel by standing.

Metro operations

Bengaluru Metro will operate from 7 am to 8 pm

Bengaluru Metro said that Metro services will operate from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm from Monday to Friday, with a frequency of 5-15 minutes in peak and non-peak hours, and on Saturday, Sunday, and general holidays, the services will run with increased or decreased frequency, depending on the situation. Also, hotels, restaurants, and bars will be open from Monday, but pubs will remain shut.

Guidelines

New guidelines will be in force up to July 19

The new guidelines have come into effect from 6:00 am on July 5 and will be in force till 6:00 am on July 19. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said that 54 special teams comprising Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) marshals and city police personnel will be deployed across the city to impose fines and register cases against individuals and establishments violating COVID-19 norms.

Guidelines

Cases have decreased, but the virus is still around: Pant

"I urge everyone to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior for our own safety. Remember, the cases have decreased, but the virus is still around," Pant tweeted. Under these guidelines, all shops, restaurants, malls, private offices, and closed places have been asked to strictly enforce COVID-19 appropriate behavior failing which action will be initiated under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Restrictions

Weddings can take place with up to 100 guests

While marriages and family functions are permitted to be conducted involving not more than 100 people and strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior and prevailing guidelines, cremation and funerals are allowed with a maximum of 20 people. While night curfew will continue between 9:00 pm and 5:00 am, the weekend curfew has now been lifted.

Information

Theaters and cinema halls will remain closed

Meanwhile, theaters and cinema halls will remain closed, but swimming pools, sports complexes, and stadia are permitted for competitive training and practice purposes adhering to COVID-19 norms. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, other gatherings, and large congregations, continue to be prohibited.