Kasturirangan pens his story of public and professional journey

The book named 'Space and Beyond: Professional Voyage of K Kasturirangan' has been published by Springer

Veteran Space Scientist K Kasturirangan has shared the story of his public and professional journey in different capacities spanning over five decades. "I want to dedicate the book to this country, to the people and youngsters...," he told PTI on Tuesday. "I will not take a single paisa as a royalty from this book," he said.

Space and Beyond: Professional Voyage of K Kasturirangan has been published by Springer. The veteran space scientist had served as a Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), member of the now-defunct Planning Commission of India, member of the Rajya Sabha, and Chairman of the committee tasked with drafting the National Education Policy 2020, among others.

"It's a book written for this country, for my countrymen to show them how an Indian from an ordinary place can rise up to any level if there is a will and there is a way," the 80-year old said.

Kasturirangan was Chairman of Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO and Secretary in the Department of Space from 1994 to 2003, giving him an opportunity to report to the then Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao, HD Deve Gowda, IK Gujral, and AB Vajpayee and work with them. "I have recounted my special feelings to each of them," he said.

"This book in a way recapitulates my professional career of over 50 years, nearly 30 years of which was with ISRO," said Kasturirangan. In the book, he has recounted his early years in Ernakulam and higher education period in Mumbai before going to Ahmedabad's Physical Research Laboratory, started by Vikram Sarabhai, regarded as the father of the Indian space program, to pursue his Ph.D.

Kasturirangan wanted to go abroad thereafter but Sarabhai persuaded him to join the then-fledgling ISRO. Asked about what he thought was the "high point" of his career, Kasturirangan said it was his job as head of the NEP 2020 draft committee.

In this task, he had to bring together his "huge force of knowledge, background, judgment, and assessment." "And that was my last major task. The last one is always the best, most challenging and complex," he said. He has also recapitulated his association with some people in India and abroad who made a difference in his life, supporting, guiding, and mentoring him.

"You cannot make yourself something unless the ecosystem is favorable to you. The key element of the ecosystem is people," he said. Kasturirangan is a recipient of the three major civilian awards from the Government of India- the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.