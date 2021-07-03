Mysterious noise akin to explosion rattles Bengaluru

A lound noise was heard in various areas of Bengaluru

A mysterious noise like that of an explosion rattled southern parts of the Bengaluru urban district, parts of Ramanagara district, and Hosur in neighboring Tamil Nadu on Friday sending people into a tizzy. People from Jayanagar, Anekal, Bidadi, Kanakapura, Padmanabhanagar, Kengeri, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru, and Hosur reported the loud noise at about 12:30 pm.

Experiences

People of Bengaluru narrate the experience

"I was at home when I heard the boom, which was so strong that our doors and windows rattled," said V Jyothi from Kumaraswamy Layout. A similar experience was shared by Jayaprakash, who said he heard it when he was in Bidadi. "The noise lasted over four seconds. I rushed out to see where the explosion took place but couldn't find anything," he said.

Noise

No proof of local tremor or earthquake

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said in a statement that it closely analyzed the data from the Seismic Observatory but it did not show any signal of local tremor or earthquake. The Indian Air Force too denied any flying activity which could cause any loud noise. "None of the IAF bases or units was flying at that time," the IAF said.

Further details

Earlier this year, a quarry blast led to quake impressions

Last year when a similar incident happened, the IAF said it could have been an outcome of a sonic boom from its aircraft. This time there was no such reason for the noise. In January this year, a quarry blast in Shivamogga had created an impression of an earthquake jolting four neighboring districts. In that incident, six people were killed.