Oxygen Express carrying 98 tonnes of medical oxygen reaches Bengaluru

The thirty-fifth "Oxygen Express" carrying 98.09 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), in six cryogenic containers has reached Bengaluru, the South Western Railway said on Tuesday. So far, Karnataka has received 3,959.51 tonnes of LMO by Rail. "The thirty-fifth Oxygen Express has reached Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 09:10 am today," South Western Railway said in a statement.

"It had started from Kanalus, Jamnagar, Gujarat at 05:09 pm on June 13," South Western Railway further stated. Indian Railways has so far run 424 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 30,455 tonnes of LMO in 1,748 tankers to all over the country and has brought relief to 15 states in their fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, lockdown in Karnataka has been extended till June 21 while relaxation has been given to some districts with positivity rates under 15 percent. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate today issued an order regarding the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC in the city of Bengaluru which will remain in effect till midnight of June 21.

The order prohibits the assembly of four or more people in public places. Bus stands, railway stations, and airports have been exempted from the order. Meanwhile, Karnataka on Monday logged 6,835 fresh cases and 120 deaths, taking the infection count to 27,71,969 and toll to 33,033, the health department said. The state has 1,72,141 active cases whereas the total discharges stand at 25,66,774.