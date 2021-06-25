Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspects suburban rail project in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday inspected the progress of the ambitious suburban railway project in Bengaluru. The CM traveled from Bengaluru Cantonment to Heelalige in an inspection car to review the project as well as the doubling of the railway line. "The project will help reduce traffic congestion in the city," the Chief Minister said.

"The suburban railway project would make traveling in the city and its suburbs, including to the international airport easier," the Chief Minister said. "The railway doubling project will help in the operation of more trains from Bengaluru," he said. Yediyurappa said the Bengaluru suburban railway project is being implemented at an estimated cost of Rs. 15,767 crore.

"The expenditure would be borne by the state, Centre, and external funding at a ratio of 20:20:60," the Chief Minister noted. The state government had released Rs. 400 crore for the project in 2020-21. Yediyurappa explained that the project is being executed by K RIDE, the Joint Venture of the Government of Karnataka, and the Ministry of Railways.

The suburban project comprises four corridors with a route length of 148 km. The routes are Bengaluru City Railway Station to Devanahalli (41.40 km), Byappanahalli to Chikkabanavara (covering a distance of 25 km), Kengeri to Whitefield (35.52 km); and Heelalige (Chandapura) to Rajankunte (46.24 km).

The single line between Yeshwantpur Railway Station to Channasandra section and Byappanahalli to Hosur was a major constraint for operating more trains from Bengaluru to the outskirts of the city, the officials said. Therefore, these two railway line doubling projects were sanctioned in 2018-19 with 50-50 cost-sharing between the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways.