Yediyurappa supporter allegedly dies by suicide, caretaker CM expresses grief

Expressing "grief" over the alleged suicide of a supporter pained by his resignation, Karnataka's caretaker Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said ups and downs are common in politics, and appealed to his followers that their regard toward him should not go to its extremity. According to reports, Rajappa (Ravi), aged about 30, allegedly ended his life shocked by Yediyurappa's exit.

Grief

Ups and downs are common in politics: Yediyurappa

"This news has caused me deep pain and grief. Ups and downs are common in politics, ending life for this is always unacceptable," Yediyurappa tweeted. "No one can bear the loss that the family has to go through because of it," he said. "I appeal with folded hands that regard shouldn't go to extremity. I'm with Ravi's family in their pain," he said.

Resignation

Yediyurappa had submitted his resignation on Monday

Ravi was from Bommalapura in Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagara district. Yediyurappa had on Monday submitted his resignation as the Chief Minister to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The Governor accepted it and dissolved the Council of Ministers headed by him, with immediate effect. The notification from the Raj Bhavan said Yediyurappa shall continue to function as Chief Minister till alternate arrangements are made.

Background

Yediyurappa had become CM after BJP unseated JDS-Congress government

Yediyurappa rose to power in 2019 as the first and only CM from the BJP in the south. He became CM after a coup unseated the former Janata Dal Secular-Congress government led by HD Kumaraswamy. The Kumaraswamy government fell as 18 MLAs resigned and joined the BJP. Many of them found positions in Yediyurappa's Cabinet. However, the CM failed to keep all factions happy.