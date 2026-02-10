27 restaurants told to stop charging service fees by HC

Refunds and penalties for these 2 restaurants

Cafe Blue Bottle in Patna has to refund all those extra charges and pay a ₹30,000 penalty.

Over in Mumbai, China Gate (Bora Bora) already gave refunds but still needs to update its billing software and pay ₹50,000.

China Gate (Bora Bora) was also directed to ensure a functional public email ID for consumer grievance redressal.

The CCPA says it'll keep an eye out for similar complaints so everyone knows their rights—and restaurants know the rules aren't optional.