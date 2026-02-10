27 restaurants told to stop charging service fees by HC
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) just took suo motu action against 27 restaurants across India for mandatorily levying service charges (complaints and some investigations showed a 10% service charge being added by default in certain cases)—something that's actually against the rules.
This move follows a recent Delhi High Court decision backing up the CCPA's guidelines, which say service charges can't be forced on customers.
Refunds and penalties for these 2 restaurants
Cafe Blue Bottle in Patna has to refund all those extra charges and pay a ₹30,000 penalty.
Over in Mumbai, China Gate (Bora Bora) already gave refunds but still needs to update its billing software and pay ₹50,000.
China Gate (Bora Bora) was also directed to ensure a functional public email ID for consumer grievance redressal.
The CCPA says it'll keep an eye out for similar complaints so everyone knows their rights—and restaurants know the rules aren't optional.