7 candidates compete for ONGC's chief post

The selection process has been under the spotlight due to a one-time relaxation in the age eligibility criterion.

Candidates up to 59 years of age are now eligible, instead of the earlier limit of 58 years.

This change is similar to a recent amendment for state-run power producer NTPC and ONGC in 2022.

The government had allowed applications from candidates who would not have turned 59 by December 7, when Chairman and Managing Director Arun Kumar Singh's extended tenure ends.