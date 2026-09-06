7 candidates compete for ONGC's chief post
What's the story
Seven candidates shortlisted for the top job at state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) are likely to appear before a search-cum-selection committee this week, according to PTI sources familiar with the selection process. This comes after an initial screening of 18 applicants on August 18, which was later narrowed down to seven.
Selection process
Selection process under spotlight due to age eligibility relaxation
The selection process has been under the spotlight due to a one-time relaxation in the age eligibility criterion.
Candidates up to 59 years of age are now eligible, instead of the earlier limit of 58 years.
This change is similar to a recent amendment for state-run power producer NTPC and ONGC in 2022.
The government had allowed applications from candidates who would not have turned 59 by December 7, when Chairman and Managing Director Arun Kumar Singh's extended tenure ends.
Candidates
List of candidates for ONGC top job
Among the shortlisted candidates is Ranjit Rath, the Chairman and MD of Oil India Ltd.
Rath, 54, is making second attempt at the ONGC top job after being shortlisted last year.
Other candidates include Rajarshi Gupta (59), MD of ONGC Videsh Ltd; Vikram Saxena, Director for Technology and Field Services at ONGC; Satyam Kumar, Director for Strategy and Corporate Affairs at ONGC; Dulal Halder, Director of Operations at OVL; Devendra Kumar (MRPL's Finance Director); and SP Shrivastava (IOC's Marketing Director).
Committee
Selection committee and educational qualification criteria
The selection will be made by a three-member search-cum-selection committee.
It will include the chairperson of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB), the oil secretary, and a former Indian Oil chairman as an outside expert.
The government has also amended educational qualification criteria through an addendum, stating that applicants should be first-class graduates with engineering degrees or chartered accountancy/cost accountancy degrees.
Alternatively, they could have post-graduate/full-time MBA/PGDIM degrees from top institutes.
Role
Current ONGC chairman's extended tenure until December 2026
The ONGC chairman will be responsible for the overall management and strategic direction of India's largest oil and gas producer.
This includes boosting revenue and profitability, driving exploration and production, expanding into new energy and petrochemicals through acquisitions/joint ventures, and overseeing technology adoption.
The current chairman was given a rare one-year extension last year, allowing him to continue until December 2026.
He will be over 64 years old when his extended tenure ends.