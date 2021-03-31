Deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN extended till June 30

The IT Department further said, "Date for issue of notice under section 148 of Income-tax Act, 1961, the passing of consequential order for direction issued by the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP), and processing of equalization levy statements also extended to April 30, 2021."
To check whether your PAN is linked to your Aadhaar number, visit incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/aadhaarstatus. Enter your Permanent Account Number and Aadhaar Number and go to the 'View Link Aadhaar Status' option. Your PAN-Aadhaar Link Status will then be displayed.