ABFRL launches Gen Z-focused brand OWND!, rebrands Style Up stores

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) just rolled out OWND!, a new brand designed for India's Gen Z crowd looking for affordable, stylish fashion. The company is rebranding its 49 Style Up stores as OWND! and plans to hit 100 stores by March 2026, aiming for 400 locations within five years.

Brand lineup includes menswear, womenswear, kidswear, accessories OWND! targets India's massive Gen Z base—about 60 million strong—who are set to drive up to a quarter of the $4 billion online lifestyle market (according to last year's Bain & Co./Myntra report).

The lineup covers menswear, womenswear, kidswear, and accessories, all priced under ₹1,200.

ABFRL is expanding OWND! into metros and mini-metros.

OWND! takes on Zudio, Yousta, InTune OWND! is jumping into the ring with popular names like Zudio (Trent), Yousta (Reliance), and InTune (Shoppers Stop).

The goal: offer trendy looks at wallet-friendly prices and win over budget-conscious Gen Z shoppers.

This launch fits ABFRL's bigger plan to triple its business size and double its lifestyle brands' scale in five years.