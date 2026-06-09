Acko plans $300 million IPO by September 2026, targets $2B valuation
Acko, the Bengaluru-based digital insurance startup, is gearing up for a $300 million IPO by September 2026, aiming for a $2 billion valuation.
The company plans to file with SEBI soon and could be listed by the end of the financial year if market conditions are right.
Acko General Insurance profitable in Q4FY26
Acko General Insurance hit profitability in Q4 FY26 after reporting revenue of ₹2,887.4 crore and a consolidated loss of ₹424.4 crore in FY25 (year ended March 2025).
The IPO will include new shares plus some existing investors cashing out, with ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, and the India unit of Morgan Stanley handling the process.
Acko accelerates AI, about 60 layoffs
Founded in 2016, Acko sells motor, health, and life insurance directly to customers.
In April 2026, they accelerated AI integration, with about 60 layoffs, as part of their push to offer more affordable and personalized insurance.
CEO Animesh Das says they're focused on using tech insights to better meet customer needs.