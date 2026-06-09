Acko plans $300 million IPO by September 2026, targets $2B valuation Business Jun 09, 2026

Acko, the Bengaluru-based digital insurance startup, is gearing up for a $300 million IPO by September 2026, aiming for a $2 billion valuation.

The company plans to file with SEBI soon and could be listed by the end of the financial year if market conditions are right.