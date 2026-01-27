Adani brothers and SEC clash over legal summons
Business
Gautam and Sagar Adani are working out with the US SEC how they'll officially get served in a major legal case, after India's government twice refused to help deliver the summons.
The SEC now wants to send it by email and through US lawyers instead.
Why should you care?
Gautam and Sagar Adani are facing big accusations—allegedly running a $265 million bribery scheme tied to solar contracts and raising money from US investors.
India's refusal to cooperate has sparked tension between the two countries, and Adani stocks just took a $12.5 billion hit.
How this plays out could change how international cases like this are handled in the future.