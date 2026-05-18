Adani Enterprises to pay $275 million to US Treasury
Business
Adani Enterprises just agreed to pay $275 million to the US Treasury after being accused of breaking US sanctions on Iran.
The case centered around 32 apparent violations of US sanctions from Iran, which were disguised as coming from Oman or Iraq by a Dubai-based trader.
Gautam Adani settles SEC suit
US sanctions against Iran are pretty strict, and this settlement shows how seriously they're enforced.
On top of that, Adani's Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has settled a civil lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged bribery of Indian officials, though it still needs court approval.
Adani has also promised to invest $10 billion in the US economy.