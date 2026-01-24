Adani seeks deferral in US bribery case; stocks tumble Business Jan 24, 2026

Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is asking a US court to delay the SEC's attempt to officially serve legal papers to him and his nephew Sagar over email.

The SEC has been trying to move its case forward after India declined to help with the process.

News of the legal trouble has already caused Adani's stocks to lose about ₹1.4 lakh crore in value.