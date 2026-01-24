Adani seeks deferral in US bribery case; stocks tumble
Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, is asking a US court to delay the SEC's attempt to officially serve legal papers to him and his nephew Sagar over email.
The SEC has been trying to move its case forward after India declined to help with the process.
News of the legal trouble has already caused Adani's stocks to lose about ₹1.4 lakh crore in value.
What's this case about?
The SEC accuses Gautam Adani and Sagar of offering $265 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure favorable power-supply contracts for Adani Green Energy, plus making false claims about anti-corruption compliance when raising capital from American investors.
The case has been stuck for over a year because official summons haven't been delivered yet, and now Adani's lawyers want more time before things proceed.