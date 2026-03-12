Adani Total Gas shares jump 39% in 2 days
Adani Total Gas just saw its shares soar by almost 39% in two days, reaching an intraday high of ₹650 on Thursday, March 12, 2026.
The big boost came right after the government announced a new rule to prioritize gas supplies for key sectors, aiming to keep things running smoothly even as Middle East tensions disrupt liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.
Natural gas supply regulation order, 2026
The Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, makes sure that homes and public transportation get priority access to natural gas, based on their average use over the past six months.
All companies in the sector have to stick to these rules, with GAIL and the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell coordinating sector-wise allocations and revised supply schedules.
Even with supply hiccups and rising prices, this move is meant to keep essential energy flowing where it is needed most.