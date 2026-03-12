Adani Total Gas shares jump 39% in 2 days

Natural gas supply regulation order, 2026

The Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026, makes sure that homes and public transportation get priority access to natural gas, based on their average use over the past six months.

All companies in the sector have to stick to these rules, with GAIL and the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell coordinating sector-wise allocations and revised supply schedules.

Even with supply hiccups and rising prices, this move is meant to keep essential energy flowing where it is needed most.