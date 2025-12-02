Aequs, Vidya Wires IPOs open with strong anchor backing

Aequs Ltd and Vidya Wires Ltd have both kicked off their IPOs this week, drawing solid interest from big investors right out of the gate. Subscriptions are open from Wednesday, December 3 to Friday, December 5, with shares set to list on the stock exchanges between December 9-10.

Quick IPO breakdown Aequs's IPO is aiming to raise ₹921.81 crore (with ₹414 crore already locked in from anchor investors), priced at ₹118-124 per share.

Vidya Wires is targeting ₹274 crore through fresh shares and has secured ₹90 crore from anchors, with shares priced at ₹48-52 each.

What do these companies actually do? Aequs builds aerospace components and consumer products—all within a single special economic zone—offering manufacturing, assembly, and testing for the aerospace sector.

Vidya Wires makes copper wires and specialty conductors used in everything from power generation to transmission; basically, they help keep the lights on.