Aequs, Vidya Wires IPOs open with strong anchor backing
Aequs Ltd and Vidya Wires Ltd have both kicked off their IPOs this week, drawing solid interest from big investors right out of the gate.
Subscriptions are open from Wednesday, December 3 to Friday, December 5, with shares set to list on the stock exchanges between December 9-10.
Quick IPO breakdown
Aequs's IPO is aiming to raise ₹921.81 crore (with ₹414 crore already locked in from anchor investors), priced at ₹118-124 per share.
Vidya Wires is targeting ₹274 crore through fresh shares and has secured ₹90 crore from anchors, with shares priced at ₹48-52 each.
What do these companies actually do?
Aequs builds aerospace components and consumer products—all within a single special economic zone—offering manufacturing, assembly, and testing for the aerospace sector.
Vidya Wires makes copper wires and specialty conductors used in everything from power generation to transmission; basically, they help keep the lights on.
How can you invest?
If you're thinking about applying, the minimum investment is around ₹14,880 for Aequs (120 shares) or ₹14,976 for Vidya Wires (288 shares).
Both will be listed on NSE and BSE soon.
The IPOs are managed by top firms like JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Capital for Aequs, while Pantomath Capital Advisors handles Vidya Wires.