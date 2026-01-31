Affle 3i reports best-ever quarterly revenue, profit up 19%
Affle 3i just had its best quarter yet, with revenue crossing ₹700 crore for the first time and profit up 19% to ₹119.3 crore.
Their business is growing fast, thanks to more people using their platform and actually converting—meaning real results, not just clicks.
CPCU revenue jumps with over 12 crore users converting
Most of Affle 3i's money comes from Cost Per Converted User (CPCU)—basically, they get paid when users take action. CPCU revenue jumped nearly 20%.
The source reports 33.6 crore converted users in the first nine months of FY26; it does not provide a three-month (quarterly) conversions figure.
Q3 revenue was ₹717.4 crore, and CPCU revenue in Q3 was ₹713.6 crore.
Niko, their AI platform, is a big reason for success
CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum credits their AI platform, Niko, for helping them scale even when the market isn't easy. He says they're planning to expand Niko further.
Investors noticed too—shares closed a bit higher on Friday, January 30, at ₹1,559 on the NSE.