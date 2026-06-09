AGNIT Semiconductors opens over 3Cr GaN chip lab in Bengaluru
AGNIT Semiconductors, a startup from IISc, just opened a new GaN chip testing lab in Bengaluru.
This over ₹3 crore facility is all about making sure homegrown Gallium Nitride chips, used in defense, telecom, and next-generation wireless tech, are reliable and ready for action.
CEO Hareesh Chandrasekar shared that having the company's own lab means faster results and more trust from customers.
AGNIT aims to roll out nearly 100,000 chips over the next two years to help build up India's GaN ecosystem.
Bengaluru lab simulates extreme conditions
The 350-square-foot lab is packed with advanced gear like environmental chambers (handling minus 60 Celsius to 125 Celsius), RF test benches, automated PCB assembly systems, and stress-testing setups.
These let AGNIT simulate real-world conditions so its chips can handle tough environments.
Backed by more than 15 years of IISc research, the company has raised $7.47 million so far and has a team of 34 people driving this tech forward.