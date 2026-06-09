AGNIT Semiconductors opens over 3Cr GaN chip lab in Bengaluru Business Jun 09, 2026

AGNIT Semiconductors, a startup from IISc, just opened a new GaN chip testing lab in Bengaluru.

This over ₹3 crore facility is all about making sure homegrown Gallium Nitride chips, used in defense, telecom, and next-generation wireless tech, are reliable and ready for action.

CEO Hareesh Chandrasekar shared that having the company's own lab means faster results and more trust from customers.

AGNIT aims to roll out nearly 100,000 chips over the next two years to help build up India's GaN ecosystem.