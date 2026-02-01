Agriculture budget 2026-27: Allocation rises by 7% to ₹1.62tn
Business
The government just announced a ₹1,62,671 crore budget for agriculture this year—a 7% jump from last time.
Agriculture is still a backbone for India, making up 18% of the GDP and giving jobs to nearly half the workforce.
AI in agri, high-value crops, and more
This budget isn't just about numbers—there are fresh moves to help farmers use AI tools (like Bharat Vistar) for real-time advice on crops and markets.
There's also more support for high-value crops (think cashew, cocoa, sandalwood), plus new plans to modernize fisheries and animal husbandry.
The goal? Better incomes, more rural jobs, and smarter farming—stuff that could shape what lands on your plate tomorrow.