AI boosts productivity for 90% of Indian professionals: Survey
Business
Nearly nine out of 10 Indian professionals say AI helps them get more done at work, much higher than the global average.
About 60% of employers here agree, showing India's strong belief in tech's impact on productivity.
Trust in bosses, teammates high among Indian workers
Indian workers report some of the world's highest trust in their bosses and teammates.
Still, with living costs climbing, 58% of Indian professionals have taken on or are considering a second job, higher than the global average of about 40%.
Hybrid work challenges
Most Indian employers feel hybrid or remote work makes collaboration tougher than before.
The survey suggests companies need better ways to keep teams connected and engaged.