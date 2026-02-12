AI could lead to 3-4 day workweeks: Ex-US Labor Secretary

Former US Labor Secretary Robert Reich says that while AI could lead to three- or four-day workweeks, it probably won't boost most people's pay. Instead, he worries that the richest 0.1% will get even richer, leaving regular workers behind.

Reich pushes back on tech leaders' views Reich pushes back on tech leaders like Zoom's Eric Yuan and JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, who talk up automation making life easier.

He points out: if you work fewer days, you'll likely get paid less—unless something changes.

Even though workers are more productive than ever, most haven't seen real wage growth.

Full-time job growth is slow Right now, full-time job growth is slow and gig work is rising as layoffs hit and wages fall for many.

Reich says AI puts millions of jobs at risk—not just in traditional roles but also white-collar ones.