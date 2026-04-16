AI driven traffic to US retail sites jumps 269%
AI is seriously changing online shopping: US retailers just saw a 269% jump in website traffic from AI as of March 2026, according to Adobe.
The holiday shopping season also saw a 693% spike in AI traffic, and the trend continued into early 2026.
AI assistants boost conversions and engagement
What's driving this?
More people are using AI shopping assistants: 39% of shoppers tried them, and a big 85% said it made their experience better.
Plus, AI-driven visits now convert to sales way more often (up 42%), with users spending longer on sites and bringing in more revenue per visit.
Adobe suggests brands update sites
Even with all this growth, roughly a quarter of the content on homepages and one-third of product pages aren't optimized for AI yet.
Adobe suggests brands update their sites so they don't miss out on these new, tech-savvy shoppers.