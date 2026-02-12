AI fears hit commercial property stocks: What's happening

CBRE just reported 4th-quarter revenue ($11.6 billion)

Even though CBRE just reported fourth-quarter revenue ($11.6 billion), its shares still fell 12.5%.

Cushman & Wakefield and Jones Lang LaSalle also saw drops 9.1% and 11%.

Some experts say the market might be overreacting—pointing out that human negotiation skills and deep industry relationships are tough for AI to replace right now—but everyone's watching closely to see what comes next.