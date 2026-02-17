AI funding is under scrutiny, impacting tech stocks globally
AI spending is under the microscope, and it's putting real pressure on tech stocks globally.
Neeraj Seth, Founder & CIO of 3R Investment Management, points out that investors are now questioning whether all this money poured into AI will actually pay off.
This shift means markets are starting to pick winners and losers among tech companies—instead of just boosting the whole sector.
India's IT future looks bright
Even with these challenges, Seth is upbeat about India's IT future.
He sees companies moving beyond simple AI tools to totally reworking their systems with smarter tech.
According to him, firms that can weave AI into bigger business processes will come out ahead in the long run—and he is quite optimistic in the long term in terms of India's ability to pivot and position itself as one of the service providers with AI.