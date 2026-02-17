AI in healthcare and education: Key insights from ET Now summit

Rakesh Bharti Mittal called for schools and colleges to team up with industry so students and teachers can get comfortable with AI —he described it as nothing short of a "revolution." Shobana Kamineni shared that AI now helps district doctors make most decisions on their own, plus robotic surgeries are matching expert results.

The way ahead

Kamineni highlighted that AI is cutting diagnostic costs and letting doctors perform remote surgeries even in rural areas.

She also said India's younger population gives it an edge over countries like China or Japan.

Still, Mittal raised thoughtful concerns about losing critical thinking skills and ethical challenges with rapid tech growth, urging more research and the right kind of R&D and capital.