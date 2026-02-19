AI in India: OpenAI's Altman says inference costs have plummeted

OpenAI is teaming up with Tata Group to take on

Altman shared that inference costs have dropped an incredible 1,000 times in just 14 months—a huge shift for the industry.

While automation has hit India's IT sector hard this year, Altman emphasized there's still strong demand for skilled engineers.

OpenAI is also teaming up with Tata Group to compete with other global AI giants.

Fun fact: India already has around 100 million weekly AI users (including 30 million students), and smarter policies could help even more people benefit from these advances.