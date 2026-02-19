AI is transforming India, and the tech sector is leading

AI is making IT services cheaper, but companies are actually spending more overall to upgrade and modernize. Ashish Gupta from Axis AMC says this shift worries some investors, but he also sees it as a big chance for the tech sector to level up.

India is building a massive AI cloud India is quickly expanding its AI power—adding 20,000 GPUs soon to boost its current 38,000.

Big names like NVIDIA and Yotta are teaming up for the Shakti Cloud project, while E2E Networks is building an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU cluster that will be hosted at the L&T Vyoma Data Center in Chennai, and Larsen & Toubro has announced a proposed venture to build GW-scale NVIDIA AI factory infrastructure.

India has big plans for AI India aims to attract more than $200 billion in AI infrastructure investment (target year not specified in the source), plus $17 billion for advanced tech.

The government-backed BharatGen initiative includes a 17-billion-parameter MoE model, and private firm Sarvam.ai has trained models for 22 Indic languages.

Meanwhile, companies and organizations are launching skilling initiatives to prepare employees to work with new AI tools.