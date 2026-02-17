AI now makes up 5.5% of Infosys's revenue
Infosys just shared that AI now makes up 5.5% of its revenue—about $275 million for the December quarter.
CEO Salil Parekh highlighted that 90% of their top clients are already using AI, with over 4,600 projects in motion.
Even as India's $283 billion IT sector worries about AI shaking things up (and saw a rough $40 billion drop in stock value this month), Infosys is leaning into the change.
TCS also reports AI brings in 5.8% of its revenue
While some companies panic about AI taking over, Infosys is teaming up with Anthropic to launch an AI agent center focused on industries like telecom and finance.
The source does not report any change to FY2026 revenue-growth guidance.
For context: rival TCS says AI brings in 5.8% of its revenue too—so the race to get smarter with tech is definitely on.