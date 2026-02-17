AI now makes up 5.5% of Infosys's revenue Business Feb 17, 2026

Infosys just shared that AI now makes up 5.5% of its revenue—about $275 million for the December quarter.

CEO Salil Parekh highlighted that 90% of their top clients are already using AI, with over 4,600 projects in motion.

Even as India's $283 billion IT sector worries about AI shaking things up (and saw a rough $40 billion drop in stock value this month), Infosys is leaning into the change.