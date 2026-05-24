AI to impact back-office, data-reporting and customer-service jobs in India
Business
Big changes are coming to Indian workplaces: a new report predicts that over the next three years, AI will impact over a quarter of back-office jobs, plus 24% of data-reporting functions and 21% of customer-service jobs.
But most companies aren't really ready for this shift yet.
Only 2.3% of Indian workers trained
The report points out that almost half of organizations see digital skill shortages as their top challenge.
Only 2.3% of Indian workers get formal training, way behind countries like South Korea at 96%.
Even though companies are spending more on digital learning, few actually track results.
On top of that, worries about leadership and ROI mean many businesses aren't making AI a priority just yet.