Air India board meets to discuss ₹88,000 crore budget
Air India's board is meeting on February 13, 2026, to talk through a budget of ₹88,000 crore for financial year 2026-27 (FY27)—mostly to keep day-to-day operations running.
They're hoping for revenue between ₹75,000 and ₹80,000 crore but are still figuring out how to actually turn a profit after moving away from its previous plan referred to as 'Road to Profitability.'
Carrier's finances are in rough shape
Air India's finances are in rough shape: the airline has suffered a series of disruptive events over the past year.
The airline projects revenues of ₹75,000-80,000 crore for FY27 and a potential shortfall of around ₹8,000-10,000 crore that may be funded by Tata Sons—partly because of detours caused by Pakistan's airspace closure.
Vihaan. AI restructuring plan
To try turning things around, Air India is rolling out its Vihaan. AI restructuring plan—cutting costs with fewer hires, changing up flight routes, and tightening vendor deals.
The Tata Group (which owns Air India) is also hunting for a new CEO as they rethink leadership while Singapore Airlines feels the pinch from its stake in the struggling carrier.