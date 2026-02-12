Air India board meets to discuss ₹88,000 crore budget Business Feb 12, 2026

Air India's board is meeting on February 13, 2026, to talk through a budget of ₹88,000 crore for financial year 2026-27 (FY27)—mostly to keep day-to-day operations running.

They're hoping for revenue between ₹75,000 and ₹80,000 crore but are still figuring out how to actually turn a profit after moving away from its previous plan referred to as 'Road to Profitability.'