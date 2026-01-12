Air India gets its 1st new Dreamliner in years
Air India just picked up its first brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner since 2017, marking a fresh chapter under Tata Group's ownership.
Title transfer was completed at Boeing's Seattle facility on January 7, and the aircraft landed in Delhi on January 11 after a marathon 17-hour flight.
This jet is the first of several upgrades coming to the airline's fleet.
What's new and what's next?
This Dreamliner seats 296 people across business, premium economy, and economy, with interiors customized right at Boeing's factory.
It'll start flying international long-haul routes from February 2026 as part of Air India's big modernization push—which also includes five more widebody jets arriving this year.
Old planes get a glow-up too
Alongside these new arrivals, Air India is giving its older planes a makeover.
The airline is retrofitting all 26 of its earlier B787-8s with fresh interiors and updated branding.
By the end of this year, nearly 60% of Air India's widebody fleet will sport modern cabins—making long flights feel a lot nicer for everyone onboard.