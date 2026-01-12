Air India gets its 1st new Dreamliner in years Business Jan 12, 2026

Air India just picked up its first brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner since 2017, marking a fresh chapter under Tata Group's ownership.

Title transfer was completed at Boeing's Seattle facility on January 7, and the aircraft landed in Delhi on January 11 after a marathon 17-hour flight.

This jet is the first of several upgrades coming to the airline's fleet.