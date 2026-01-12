Air India just got a brand-new Boeing Dreamliner

What's next for Air India's fleet?

This Dreamliner comes with 296 seats spread across Business, Premium Economy, and Economy, plus an updated cabin design that'll inspire upgrades on older planes.

Starting next month, it'll fly long international routes.

Air India isn't stopping here—they're planning to operate over 80% of their international flights with upgraded aircraft by 2026 and have hundreds more Airbus and Boeing jets on order, so expect more new rides soon.