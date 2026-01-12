Air India just got a brand-new Boeing Dreamliner
Air India has added a shiny new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to its fleet—the first custom-built plane since Tata Group took over in 2022.
The aircraft landed in Delhi this Monday after flying straight from Boeing's US factory.
It's a big step in Air India's push to upgrade its planes as part of its fleet modernisation program.
What's next for Air India's fleet?
This Dreamliner comes with 296 seats spread across Business, Premium Economy, and Economy, plus an updated cabin design that'll inspire upgrades on older planes.
Starting next month, it'll fly long international routes.
Air India isn't stopping here—they're planning to operate over 80% of their international flights with upgraded aircraft by 2026 and have hundreds more Airbus and Boeing jets on order, so expect more new rides soon.