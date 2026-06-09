Air India launches Easy Connect from Varanasi starting June 25
Business
Air India is rolling out its Easy Connect flights starting June 25, letting travelers from Varanasi check in their bags and clear immigration right at their home airport.
The idea is to make flying internationally way smoother for people in smaller cities, so you don't have to stress about extra formalities in Delhi.
Connections to 18 international destinations
With this service, you can fly from Varanasi to Delhi and catch a connecting flight to one of 18 international destinations, including London, Rome, Dubai, and Singapore, all within four hours.
The first daily flight leaves Varanasi at 9:50am and bookings are already open.
Air India also plans to add more cities soon, making global trips even easier for more travelers.