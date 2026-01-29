Airbus wants $2 billion worth of "Make in India" by 2030

Why does this matter?

Airbus already has a big footprint in India, with 3,600 employees and another 15,000 jobs tied to its supply chain.

Partnerships with Tata and Mahindra are set to help hit these ambitious targets. Plus, Indian airlines are on a buying spree—over 1,300 new Airbus planes are on order (IndiGo alone wants more than 900).

With demand soaring, Airbus is also building a new campus in Bengaluru for engineering and innovation.

If you're into tech or aviation—or just curious about how global companies see India—this is one to watch.