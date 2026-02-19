AI's mixed impact on incomes in India

Health tops aspiration index

Despite all this tech-driven change, Indian households aren't letting go of their dreams.

The Aspiration Index held steady at 85.5, showing people are adapting to uncertainty.

Health remains the highest-ranked aspiration, with an Importance Index of 89.9—but there's still a gap between what people want and what they feel ready for, mostly because financial safety nets are lacking.

Women especially feel this pressure: their aspirations are even higher than men's but so is the gap between goals and reality.