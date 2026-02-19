AI's mixed impact on incomes in India
AI is shaking up how much people earn in India—42% reported AI-linked income or productivity gains, but 12% reported income disruption and 8% actually lost income from relying too much on AI tools.
Mid-career folks with solid AI skills are seeing gains, while those without the right support or training are finding things less stable.
As BankBazaar's CEO Adhil Shetty puts it, "AI is not a uniform force. For many, it boosts income, while for others, it introduces uncertainty."
Health tops aspiration index
Despite all this tech-driven change, Indian households aren't letting go of their dreams.
The Aspiration Index held steady at 85.5, showing people are adapting to uncertainty.
Health remains the highest-ranked aspiration, with an Importance Index of 89.9—but there's still a gap between what people want and what they feel ready for, mostly because financial safety nets are lacking.
Women especially feel this pressure: their aspirations are even higher than men's but so is the gap between goals and reality.