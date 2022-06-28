Business

Akash Ambani appointed as the new chairperson of Reliance Jio

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Edited by Mudit Dube Jun 28, 2022, 05:13 pm 1 min read

The appointments are subject to the approval of shareholders (Photo credit: Reuters)

Akash Ambani has been named the new chairperson of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the digital arm of Reliance Industries. Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani has stepped down as the director of the company effective June 27. Pankaj Mohan Pawar is taking over as the Managing Director for five years starting June 27. All appointments are subject to the approval of shareholders.

Impact Why does this story matter?

Jio Platforms is an Indian technology company established in 2019. It is one of India's biggest telecom giants, and Akash Ambani's new role in the company is indicative of the trust reposed in him by the board. The share markets also seem to have positively responded to the announcement. Reliance Industries closed 1.49% and 1.5% higher than yesterday at BSE and NSE, respectively.